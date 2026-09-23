Freight train derails in Marlin, cause of derailment unknown

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Crews are responding after a freight train derailed in Marlin Tuesday, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities says the derailment happened shortly after 4 p.m., just off of State Highway 6 and County Road 112.

Multiple cars have gone off the rails and are scattered. The cause of the derailment is unknown at this time.

It's also unknown if anyone is injured at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article with the latest.