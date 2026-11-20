WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A former Waco middle school teacher pleaded guilty in federal court for laundering more than $500,000 of stolen federal tax refunds, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, Justin R. Simmons.

Court documents revealed that Jeremy Jarod Jackson, a former teacher at G.W. Carver Middle School, admitted to posing as a trustee of the SWBC Professional Employee Service and changing the business address to send direct tax refunds to himself.

He obtained checks totaling $520,000, depositing the money into his accounts for personal expenses.

According to court documents, an IRS Criminal Investigation special agent prevent Jackson from depositing more than $4 million in stolen refund checks into his accounts.

Jackson faces up to 10 years in prison for one count of money laundering.