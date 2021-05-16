Former Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson dies

Waco ISD confirmed Saturday night that Former Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson has passed away.

Dr. Nelson was the superintendent with Waco ISD from June of 2017 until March of 2019.

Waco ISD Chief of Staff, Kyle Debeer, released the following statement:

“Working with Dr. Nelson, I saw firsthand his belief in the transformative power of education and his commitment in making that opportunity available to every child. He believed that education (and particularly the support of an incredible teacher) altered the course of his life, and he felt a responsibility to pay it forward by opening those same doors for the next generation. He was a storyteller with a personality that could fill a room and the power to inspire. He knew that it took the community to transform a student’s life, and he cared deeply and personally about the members of the team he assembled to join him in that work. Tonight, there are so many - not just in Waco but across the state - who mourn his passing.”

According to Waco ISD, DeBeer joined Waco ISD in August 2017 and led communications during Nelson’s tenure as superintendent.