Former U.S. Army soldier convicted on 9 of 10 child sex abuse counts in federal court

FORT HOOD, TX — A former U.S. Army soldier has been convicted by federal jury in Waco in connection to child sex abuse.

Jordan Anthony Pearce, 30, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was found guilty on 9 of 10 counts related to the sexual abuse and exploitation of two minor victims, U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas announced.

The jury found Pearce guilty on charges including abusive sexual contact, sexual abuse of a minor, production of child sex abuse materials, distribution of visual depictions of sexual activities by a minor, and enticement of a minor. He was acquitted on one count of transportation of a minor.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Pearce began sexually abusing a minor at his Fort Hood residence when the victim was 11 years old. The victim reported the abuse to a friend and later to school and law enforcement officials.

In April 2023, the victim spoke to a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Bell County and stated that Pearce told her she would not be believed if she told anyone about the abuse.

Shortly after the first reports, a second minor victim was taken to the CAC, where she also detailed how she had been sexually abused by Pearce at his residence and other locations when she was between the ages of 13 and 16. A search of the second victim's cell phone revealed text messages between Pearce and the minor, along with a sexually explicit video Pearce had requested from the child victim.

Pearce was indicted on April 8, 2025, and arrested on May 30, 2025. A second superseding indictment charged him with 10 counts.

