Former Texas Juvenile Justice Department employee arrested for indecency with a child

A former Texas Juvenile Justice Department employee has been arrested for indecency with a child, the department's Office of the Inspector General announced Monday.

Deena Riley, 44, joined the department in 2020. Authorities say in January, she resigned from her position as a youth development coach at the McLennan County State Juvenile Facility in Mart.

According to the Office of the Inspector General, on April 12, 2021, three youths absconded from a TJJD halfway house. An investigation revealed Riley assisted in the act.

On April 28, she was arrested and booked into the Ellis County Jail for hindering apprehension.

On Monday, July 19, the Office of the Inspector General announced Riley had been arrested for indecency with a child.

Authorities say the new charges stem from the ongoing investigation by the OIG. The victim is a 16-year-old male.

Because Riley was not an employee of TJJD at the time of the offense, authorities say the Ellis County District Attorney will prosecute the case.

