A former deputy turned himself in to the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 20, on two misdemeanor counts of official oppression after a grand jury returned the charges.

Koray Elkat surrendered to the sheriff's office following the grand jury's action.

Elkat began his employment with the Madison County Sheriff's Office in December 2022. In August 2026, the sheriff's office placed Elkat on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The Texas Rangers conducted the investigation.

No other details have been released.