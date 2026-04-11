Former Kansas State transfer guard PJ Haggerty chooses Texas A&M Basketball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M Men's Basketball adds prolific scoring guard PJ Haggerty. Haggerty played for the Kansas State Wildcats last season but has become well-traveled.

The six-foot-two guard started his college career at TCU and redshirted. He transferred to the University of Tulsa and the University of Memphis before calling Manhattan his home last year.

The Crosby native was a top-tier scorer, averaging over 20 points per game the past three seasons. His ability to get to the rim, along with an improving jumper, has allowed Haggerty to light up the scoreboard wherever he goes.

It's the first signing for Bucky McMillan and the Aggies this offseason, they look to build off a March Madness round of 32 appearance.