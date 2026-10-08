Former College Station Independent School District employee arrested for child sexual abuse

A former College Station Independent School District employee has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child.

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Gerardo Gonzalez, 22, has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child: victim under 14.

The investigation began after authorities received a tip regarding videos “reported to potentially contain child pornography.”

On September 23, a warrant was obtained to arrest Gonzales.

Gonzales remains in the Brazos County jail.

“Investigators have no information that any of the offenses under investigation were related to Gonzalez’s former employment at CSISD,” the sheriff’s office concluded.