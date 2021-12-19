Former Cameron ISD teacher arrested for child sexual abuse

CAMERON, Texas — A former Cameron ISD teacher was arrested on Friday for charges related to child sex abuse, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Edward Thomas McCormick, 54, of Buckholts, for continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, according to the Milam County Sheriff's Office.

Cameron ISD superintendent Kevin Sprinkles released the following statement related to the arrest:

"At this time, there are no allegations of wrongdoing related to any former or current students of Cameron ISD. If any current or former students, however, have any information relating to potential criminal allegations from Mr. McCormick's time at Cameron ISD, please contact the Milam County Sherriff's Office. Cameron ISD believes that all citizens, including Mr. McCormick, are afforded the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law." Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles

McCormick currently works as a teacher in Buckholts ISD, according to KMIL-FM.

McCormick was released Saturday after posting a bond set at $100,000, according to the Milam County Sheriff's Office.