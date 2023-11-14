Fisher is out: Elijah Robinson named Texas A&M Football Interim Head Coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jimbo Fisher is out and Texas A&M University Co-Defensive Coordinator Elijah Robinson is in as the Aggies Head Football Coach for the remainder of the season.

Texas A&M parted ways with Fisher on Sunday morning after a decision was made at Thursday’s board of regents meeting. On Monday afternoon, Robinson spoke for the first time in his new role.

“I had an opportunity to meet with Ross, and it was a great meeting,” Robinson said.

“It was welcoming and they let me know the situation, and asked me to kind of lead this thing as we transition through these next months or so, and I was honored to do that.”

Robinson met with the players on Sunday, and the response to him taking over for their two remaining regular season games and bowl game was a positive one.

“Those guys embraced me. I think those guys were not just happy about everything that happened, but they understood that what happened, happened,” Robinson said.

"I think they’re ready to move forward, as far as saying what’s next, and that’s the mentality they have. [I’m] forever grateful for every guy in that room and the way they embraced me after the news broke.”

Fisher’s initial contract was extended through 2031 for $95 million, fully guaranteed.

Now, Texas A&M's Athletics Department and 12th Man Foundation will pay Fisher’s record-setting $77 million buyout — that’s over $50 million higher than the next largest paid buyout in college football history.

“Although this is a major, major financial decision that comes with many consequences, we have a plan, and we will not let this impact the performance or the culture of our entire athletics program,” said Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork.

Despite the Aggies 51-10 victory over Mississippi State last Saturday night, A&M is currently a 6-4 team with some of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Bjork and University President Mark Walsh met with Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp earlier last week telling him a coaching change was “absolutely necessary.”

“Our program is stuck in neutral — we should be relevant on the national scene,” Bjork said.

“Something is not working, and therefore, something had to give in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential.”

Bjork went on to say the search for a new head coach will begin immediately and they’ll put together an advisory committee that includes industry experts and former players.