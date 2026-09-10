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Fire evacuations lifted as crews contain fire that sparked in Jarrell

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JARRELL, TX — Fire evacuations have been lifted for residents in Jarrell due to a fire.

The fire is now contained and was burning near Alsace Avenue.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office officials ordered evacuations but those orders have since been lifted.

Residents were told they could safely return home.

The follwoing area was previously closed: Southbound frontage Interstate 35 from C Bud Stockton Loop to CR 310.

Delays impacted Interstate 35, West FM 487, and East FM 487.

Officials have not said what sparked the flames.

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