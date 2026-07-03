Fire officials: Car crashes into utility pole and catches fire in Teague

TEAGUE, Texas — A vehicle caught fire after crashing into a utility pole early Friday on North Roberts Lane, according to the Teague Volunteer Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, the department says a fire crew responded to the crash at 12:22 a.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle’s engine compartment heavily engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash has not been released, and it is unclear whether the utility pole was damaged to where it impacted electrical service in the area.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.

