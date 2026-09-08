Fire crews battling Kurk Fire in San Saba County

SAN SABA COUNTY (KXXV) — Fire crews are battling a fast-moving fire in San Saba County that started Tuesday, according to the San Saba County Sheriff's Office.

The fire is estimated to be around 500 acres and is 0% contained.

"With multiple fire calls being reported across San Saba County, we are asking everyone to be especially cautious. Dry conditions can allow a small spark to become a fast-moving fire very quickly," the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid outdoor burning, secure trailer chains and anything that could drag and create sparks, use caution with mowing and welding equipment and give firefighters, emergency vehicles and equipment room to work.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article with the latest information.