Fire breaks out at Temple assisted living facility

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at Garden Estates of Temple at around 5 p.m. Friday. Crews discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from an upstairs window at the rear of the assisted living facility.

The number of occupants evacuated has not been determined. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

As crews extinguished hotspots and cleared smoke from the facility, they determined most of the fire appeared to originate in a maintenance supply. The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished within minutes.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with nine apparatus and 22 personnel. Temple Police Department and Temple EMS also responded to the scene.

