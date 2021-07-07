Fatal Milam County crash kills 29-year old woman, heavy fog conditions

DPS troopers responded to a crash on US 79 at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, that killed 29-year-old Stephanie Louisa Torres-Herrera.

According to DPS the driver of a 1997 Honda Civic was parked on the eastbound shoulder and being jump started by another vehicle, a 2015 Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

The drivers were standing at the hood of the Honda while they jump started the vehicle, meanwhile Herrera was searching for an item in the trunk of the Ford pickup truck. That's when a 2014 Freightliner Semi truck that was towing a semi-trailer drifted on to the eastbound improved shoulder and struck Herrera.

Herrera was pronounced deceased at the scene by Milam County Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

According to the investigating DPS Trooper, visibility was limited due a heavy fog in the area at the time.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to exercise caution when driving in inclement weather such as fog, rain, sleet, or snow," said the DPS release. "Reducing speed when conditions are less favorable can help prevent being involved in a crash."

The drivers of the semi-truck and Honda sustained non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash incident is still under investigation.