Faith in Waco: Meet President Trump’s Spiritual Advisor

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One of President Donald Trump's longtime friends and spiritual advisors leads a congregation right here in Central Texas.

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Faith in Waco: Meet Donald Trump’s Spiritual Advisor

Senior Pastor Ramiro Peña of Christ the King Baptist Church says he and Trump have been connected for more than a decade, a relationship that began during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Well, it began in 2016, when his campaign reached out to me when he was putting together a few advisors, and I went to New York to meet him and that's how it all started," Peña said.

Born and raised in Central Texas, Peña says his ministry extends well beyond the local community. He serves as a spiritual advisor to governmental leaders around the world.

"So I've had the opportunity in an open door ministry to many governmental leaders around the world in Asia, all over Latin America like Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, most importantly this year, quite a bit with acting President Delcy Rodriguez," Peña said.

Peña says he has been by Trump's side since his first term and officially joined the White House Faith Office when it launched in 2025.

"I'm on a small group of pastors that regularly prays with him," Peña said. "And you know, the scripture tells us that we're supposed to pray for all who are in authority. So it's a great opportunity to see him, pray for him, and be encouraged by him paying attention to Central Texas."

Peña delivered the opening prayer at Trump's 2023 campaign rally in Waco. With Trump set to visit the area next Tuesday to support Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race, Peña says he may once again have a role to play.

"I've been asked to be available. That's how much I know right now. Usually these events are put together and made public at the last minute. So I have been asked to be available and somehow may participate," Peña said.

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