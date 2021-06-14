ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy through Friday due to 'tight grid conditions'

WACO, TX — Texans are being asked to reduce electric use this week, today through Friday, June 18, due to tight grid grid conditions.

This is due to forced generation outages, and the potential for record electric use in June.

The normal range of thermal generation outages on summer days is 3,600 MW, according to the summer Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy.

Currently, about 11,000 MW of generation are out due to repairs, with 8,000 MW of that being thermal. One MW alone powers approximately 200 homes during the summer.

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. “This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”

The number of outages should decrease throughout the week, according to generation owners. And, although wind output for today, 3,500-6,000 MW between 3 and 9 p.m. this afternoon, is 1,500 MW lower than what is typically available - it is expected to increase throughout the week as well.

For updates throughout this week regarding electricity demand, visit the daily peak demand forecast for current load and available generation or follow @ERCOT_ISO on Twitter and Facebook.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) lists these simple actions to help reduce electric use:

· Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher – every degree of cooling increases energy use by six to eight percent.

· Turn off lights and pool pumps and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines, and dryers.

· If you don’t need something – turn it off and unplug it if possible.

For more waves to help conserve, visit the Power to Save website, or talk to an electricity provider.