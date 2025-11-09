Elm Mott couple married 68 years dies after car crash on FM 933

ELM MOTT, Texas (KXXV) — Raymond Kenneth Ramsey, 90, and Bernice Beavers Ramsey, 86, of Elm Mott, passed away together on November 4, 2025, following a collision on FM 933 near Coxs Oak Valley Road.

Married in 1957, the couple shared 68 years of devotion to family and faith. Kenneth, a Connally High graduate and longtime Sears Appliance manager, also served in the Waco Army National Guard and on the Connally ISD School Board. Bernice, known for her green thumb and homemade rolls, was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Both were active members of First Baptist Church of Waco for 42 years, teaching Sunday school and guiding multiple generations in their faith.

Visitation will be 3–5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, at Gerald Cemetery.

