KILLEEN, Texas — An Ellison High School student is preparing to take her talent from Central Texas to one of the world’s most famous stages.

According to Killeen Independent School District, Alaina Corder has been selected to perform as a soprano with the High School Honors Performance Series Honor Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City in February.

Corder earned her spot after the Honors Selection Board reviewed her application and audition recording.

“It felt surreal at first to be selected, then it set in, and I was super excited,” Corder said.

Jessica Barnum, choir director at Charles Patterson Middle School, nominated Corder for the program. Corder said her vocal coach, Charissa Whillock, also encouraged her to audition and helped select music that showcased her voice.

“She found a piece of music that fit my voice well and let me put my own touch on it, so it sounded even more like me,” Corder said.

Corder also credited her Killeen ISD choir teachers with helping her develop as a singer.

“While at CPMS, Ms. Morris gave me a really good foundation and made singing fun. Mrs. Barnum created a strong structure to go on top of it,” Corder said. “Mrs. Blas, at EHS, is about determination and gives me the push I need that causes me to grow and try things that are hard.”

The Honors Performance Series said it processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year before selecting student performers from around the world.

While in New York, Corder will rehearse alongside other accomplished student musicians and work with conductors before taking the stage at Carnegie Hall.

The performance is scheduled for Feb. 7 and will be open to the public. Tickets are expected to become available through the Carnegie Hall box office about 60 days before the performance.

More information about the Honors Performance Series is available at honorsperformance.org.