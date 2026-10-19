MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Early voting is now underway in McLennan County, and elections officials want voters to come prepared.

WATCH HERE:

Early voting begins in McLennan County: What you need to know before you head to the polls

Crysta Grady was among the first voters to cast her ballot at a Robinson polling location.

"I think it's important to vote so your voice can be heard, your children and your grandchildren's futures could depend on it," Grady said.

Grady is one of a record number of registered voters in McLennan County. McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith says the county has never seen a voter roll this large.

"It's right in between 161,000 and 162,000. So that's the most we've ever had here in McLennan County," Goldsmith said.

Five early voting sites are available across the county:



McLennan County Records Building

Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center

Waco First Assembly of God Church

Hewitt City Hall/Library

Goldsmith is urging voters to do their research before arriving at the polls, noting this year's ballot is particularly lengthy.

"It's a long ballot. It's actually a longer ballot than what we had during the presidential election," Goldsmith said.

Voters must bring a valid photo ID to cast their ballot. Acceptable forms of identification include a Texas driver's license, Texas ID card, passport, or U.S. military ID.

Early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday hours are from noon to 6 p.m.

Goldsmith encouraged voters not to wait until Election Day.

"Don't procrastinate. You never know what's gonna happen on election day. You never know what the weather's gonna be like. Go vote early and take advantage of it. I believe we're gonna see a very large turnout this election, so, and no reason to wait," Goldsmith said.

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

You can view a sample ballot here: https://www.mclennan.gov/1350/November-3-2026-Joint-General-Election

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.