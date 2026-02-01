Early morning shooting in Temple leaves two injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Two people were injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in Temple, according to police.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call around 5:05 a.m. in the 4600 block of Calle Olmo. Shortly after the call, two victims checked themselves into Baylor Scott & White with non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.

The suspect has not been identified or detained, and the Temple Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

No additional injuries have been reported.

