DPS trooper passes away following battle with cancer and COVID-19

WACO, TX — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the death of Sergeant Paul Mooney, 52, who passed away Monday, June 14.

The El Paso county trooper died after a battle with cancer and his recent hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Mooney is the 224th DPS officer to die in the line of duty since the 1823 establishment of the Texas Rangers, the oldest law enforcement organization in the United States, according to DPS.

As a Field Recruiting Sergeant for the West Texas Region, Mooney was responsible for recruiting, training, and mentoring DPS Academy candidates.

Outside of his role as a sergeant Mooney loved spending free time with his seven children and six grandchildren, dancing, and hunting.

“Sergeant Paul Mooney dedicated his life to protecting and serving the people of this nation, first in the United States Army and then as a commissioned officer with DPS,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We will never forget his commitment, and we send our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Mooney began his career with the DPS in 2008 after retiring from the U.S. Army, and served as a highway patrol trooper for five years following his graduation from the DPS Academy. After being promoted to Sergeant in 2015, Mooney stayed in Hurst for three years before moving to El Paso in 2018 as a Field Recruiting Sergeant.

Mooney's funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 22, at Abundant Living Faith Center – Westside Campus at 4 p.m.