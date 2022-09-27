Discovered remains end search for missing Texas man, 'friend' of victim in custody

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A missing person case has turned into a murder investigation after the discovery of human remains near San Antonio, police said.

Jacob Dubois was 22 years old when he was last seen on March 7, 2021, according to the Schertz Police Department.

On Sept 14, 2022, police said they were notified of human remains located and recovered within Comal County.

Working alongside the Comal County Sheriff's Office, police said they were able to expedite the identification of the remains.

On Sept 26, police confirmed said remains as those belonging to Jacob Dubois - effectively 568 days after he was last seen.

Ethan Beckman, 21, was the last person police said saw Dubois alive - was interviewed days after his disappearance.

Prior to his disappearance, Dubio reportedly told his girlfriend that he was going to meet up with Beckman.

Police said Beckman gave conflicting times of when he had dropped off Dubio and how long they were driving around for prior.

After interviewing numerous witnesses - including Beckman - police said a search was conducted on his gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GTI.

Authorities said information obtained in the search, alongside the interviews, warranted enough evidence for his arrest.

They now believe Dubois's disappearance is likely linked to foul play after blood was discovered on the passenger seat of Beckman's car.

Officials also noted the floorboard has been soaked in water in what appeared to be an attempt to clean the vehicle's interior.

On March 29, Beckman was arrested for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony and has since remained in the Guadalupe County jail on an $850,000 bond.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing and is being completed in partnership with the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office.