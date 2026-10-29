Dia de los Muertos celebration returns to Waco this weekend

WACO, Texas — Dia de los Muertos is back!
This weekend, Waco will come alive with the traditions of Dia de los Muertos as the city hosts a major Day of the Dead celebration.
The event will take place Oct. 31 from 3 to 10 p.m. at Indian Spring Park.
The celebration is free and open to the public.
Activities include a kids zone, a parade, live performances and more.
Dia de los Muertos is a holiday celebrated in Hispanic culture with roots dating back nearly 3,000 years.
For more information on the celebration, click here.