Dia de los Muertos celebration returns to Waco this weekend

WACO, Texas — Dia de los Muertos is back!

This weekend, Waco will come alive with the traditions of Dia de los Muertos as the city hosts a major Day of the Dead celebration.

The event will take place Oct. 31 from 3 to 10 p.m. at Indian Spring Park.

The celebration is free and open to the public.

Activities include a kids zone, a parade, live performances and more.

Dia de los Muertos is a holiday celebrated in Hispanic culture with roots dating back nearly 3,000 years.

For more information on the celebration, click here.