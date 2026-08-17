Demolition work catches fire in South Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Black smoke filled the skies near the Waco VA campus on Monday morning after a nearby industrial fire.

Waco Fire responded to the call near New Road around 9 a.m. and found some insulation that had caught fire. Investigators said the company was doing demolition work at an industrial when the fire broke out.

"It may have expanded beyond that, but our crews arrived on scene pretty rapidly and were able to extinguish it," said Waco Fire Deputy Chief Max Breese.

Waco neighbor Rick Putty was exercising in the area when it happened.

"My phone rang, and I looked up and they said it looks like there's smoke coming up from your house," Putty told 25 News. "There was a ton of smoke and five ambulances and it looked pretty serious."

No one was injured in the blaze, and the VA campus was not involved. The investigation is now in the hands of the Fire Marshal, Breese said.