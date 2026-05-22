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Quick Reference Guide: Data center types in the United States

DATA CENTERS: Reference Guide
25 News
DATA CENTERS: Reference Guide
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This guide covers the primary data center types serving the US market, each designed for specific use cases and operational requirements.

Key Market Statistics (2025)

  • Total US Data Centers: 2,396 operational facilities
  • Active IT Capacity: 17.2 Gigawatts nationwide
  • Market Split: Near parity between hyperscale and colocation capacity
  • Geographic Focus: Tier 1 markets dominate hyperscale deployment

Key Texas Market Statistics

  • Total Facilities: 387+ data centers from 173+ operators
  • Major Markets: Dallas-Fort Worth (highest concentration), Houston, San Antonio, Austin
  • Power Advantages: Low electricity costs (~$0.07/kWh for industrial users)
  • Renewable Energy: 30% of Texas grid powered by renewables
  • Strategic Location: Central US position for national and Latin American connectivity
TypeBest ForKey AdvantagePrimary Consideration
EnterpriseInternal IT controlComplete controlHigh capital investment
ColocationOutsourced infrastructureCost efficiencyShared environment
HyperscaleCloud servicesMassive scaleLimited direct access
EdgeLow-latency appsProximity to usersLimited capacity
ModularRapid deploymentSpeed to marketStandardized limitations

Enterprise Data Centers

Private facilities owned and operated by a single organization for their internal IT operations.

  • Size: Typically smaller, supporting predictable usage
  • Ownership: Organization owns and operates for internal use
  • Use Cases: Internal IT workloads, private cloud operations
  • Characteristics: Limited scalability, on-premise or off-site locations

  • Examples: Corporate data centers, government agency facilities

    Operating in Texas:

    • ExxonMobil Corporate Data Centers - Irving, Texas
    • Chevron Phillips Chemical - The Woodlands, Texas
    • Dell Technologies - Round Rock, Texas
    • AT&T Corporate Data Centers

Colocation (Colo) Data Centers

Multi-tenant facilities where owners rent space, power, and cooling to multiple customers.

  • Size: Various sizes, from retail (half-racks) to wholesale (entire floors/buildings)
  • Ownership: Data center operator owns facility, customers own equipment
  • Use Cases: Businesses outsourcing IT infrastructure, interconnection hubs
  • Characteristics: Shared resources, carrier-neutral connectivity, scalable
  • Major Players: Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, CoreSite

  • Benefits: Better scalability, reliability, and cost efficiency than self-hosting

    Operating in Texas:

    Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex:

    • Equinix Dallas (13 locations)
    • Digital Realty (12+ locations)
    • CyrusOne (5+ locations)
    • DataBank (8 locations)

    Houston:

    • Equinix Houston (HO1-HO3)
    • CoreSite Houston
    • Digital Realty Houston

    San Antonio:

    • Stream Data Centers San Antonio III
    • CyrusOne Alamo Data Center

    Austin:

    • Digital Realty Austin
    • Flexential Austin
    • TierPoint Austin

Hyperscale Data Centers

Massive facilities owned by large tech companies for cloud computing and big data.

  • Size: Often over 1 million sq ft (average data center: ~100,000 sq ft)
  • Ownership: Built and operated by hyperscale companies
  • Use Cases: Cloud platforms, AI training, big data storage, content delivery
  • Characteristics: Highly automated, globally distributed, ultra-efficient
  • Major Players: Amazon (AWS), Microsoft (Azure), Google, Meta, Apple
  • Key Markets: Northern Virginia, Dallas, Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Chicago, Atlanta
  • Growth: Market predicted to grow from $35.7B (2022) to $76.7B (2027)

Operating in Texas:

  • Meta (Facebook) - El Paso Data Center
  • Microsoft Azure - San Antonio Region
  • Applied Digital - Delta Forge 1

Edge Data Centers

Smaller facilities positioned close to end-users to minimize latency.

  • Size: Micro to small facilities, often modular/containerized
  • Ownership: Various (telecom carriers, tower companies, edge specialists)
  • Use Cases: 5G applications, IoT, real-time analytics, content caching
  • Characteristics: Low latency (<10ms), distributed locations
  • Deployment: Cell tower bases, telecommunications offices, enterprise premises
  • Key Stats: 165,000+ cell towers in US represent potential edge locations

Operating in Texas:

  •  Verizon Edge Facilities
  • T-Mobile Edge Sites
  • Amazon Web Services Local Zones

Modular Data Centers

Pre-fabricated, standardized units that can be rapidly deployed.

  • Size: Compact, standardized modules (e.g., Switch MOD 15: 15x15 feet)
  • Ownership: Various deployment models
  • Use Cases: Rapid deployment, temporary needs, edge computing
  • Characteristics: Quick setup (8-16 weeks), transportable, scalable
  • Benefits: Reduced deployment time and costs, flexibility

Operating in Texas:

  • GridFree AI South Dallas One
  • Switch MOD Deployments

Wholesale Colocation

Large-scale colocation where entire facilities or major portions are leased to single tenants.

  • Size: Large footprints (floors, buildings)
  • Ownership: Colo provider owns, hyperscaler or large enterprise leases
  • Use Cases: Hyperscale expansion, large enterprise deployments
  • Characteristics: Dedicated space with shared infrastructure benefits

Operating in Texas:

  • QTS Data Centers Dallas
  • STACK Infrastructure

Carrier/Telecommunications Data Centers

Facilities owned and operated by telecommunications companies

  • Size: Various, often integrated with network infrastructure
  • Ownership: Telecom carriers (Verizon, AT&T, etc.)
  • Use Cases: Network operations, carrier services, edge computing
  • Characteristics: Strategic network locations, carrier-specific services

Operating in Texas:

  • AT&T Network Operations Centers
  • Verizon Switching Centers

  • CenturyLink (Lumen) Facilities

    This article was created by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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