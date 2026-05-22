Quick Reference Guide: Data center types in the United States

This guide covers the primary data center types serving the US market, each designed for specific use cases and operational requirements.

Key Market Statistics (2025)

Total US Data Centers: 2,396 operational facilities

Active IT Capacity: 17.2 Gigawatts nationwide

Market Split: Near parity between hyperscale and colocation capacity

Geographic Focus: Tier 1 markets dominate hyperscale deployment

Key Texas Market Statistics

Total Facilities: 387+ data centers from 173+ operators

Major Markets: Dallas-Fort Worth (highest concentration), Houston, San Antonio, Austin

Power Advantages: Low electricity costs (~$0.07/kWh for industrial users)

Renewable Energy: 30% of Texas grid powered by renewables

Strategic Location: Central US position for national and Latin American connectivity



Type Best For Key Advantage Primary Consideration Enterprise Internal IT control Complete control High capital investment Colocation Outsourced infrastructure Cost efficiency Shared environment Hyperscale Cloud services Massive scale Limited direct access Edge Low-latency apps Proximity to users Limited capacity Modular Rapid deployment Speed to market Standardized limitations

Enterprise Data Centers

Private facilities owned and operated by a single organization for their internal IT operations.

Size: Typically smaller, supporting predictable usage

Ownership: Organization owns and operates for internal use

Use Cases: Internal IT workloads, private cloud operations

Characteristics: Limited scalability, on-premise or off-site locations

Examples: Corporate data centers, government agency facilities Operating in Texas:

ExxonMobil Corporate Data Centers - Irving, Texas Chevron Phillips Chemical - The Woodlands, Texas Dell Technologies - Round Rock, Texas AT&T Corporate Data Centers





Colocation (Colo) Data Centers

Multi-tenant facilities where owners rent space, power, and cooling to multiple customers.

Size: Various sizes, from retail (half-racks) to wholesale (entire floors/buildings)

Ownership: Data center operator owns facility, customers own equipment

Use Cases: Businesses outsourcing IT infrastructure, interconnection hubs

Characteristics: Shared resources, carrier-neutral connectivity, scalable

Major Players: Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, CoreSite

Benefits: Better scalability, reliability, and cost efficiency than self-hosting Operating in Texas: Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex: Equinix Dallas (13 locations) Digital Realty (12+ locations) CyrusOne (5+ locations) DataBank (8 locations) Houston: Equinix Houston (HO1-HO3) CoreSite Houston Digital Realty Houston San Antonio: Stream Data Centers San Antonio III CyrusOne Alamo Data Center Austin: Digital Realty Austin Flexential Austin TierPoint Austin





Hyperscale Data Centers

Massive facilities owned by large tech companies for cloud computing and big data.

Size: Often over 1 million sq ft (average data center: ~100,000 sq ft)

Ownership: Built and operated by hyperscale companies

Use Cases: Cloud platforms, AI training, big data storage, content delivery

Characteristics: Highly automated, globally distributed, ultra-efficient

Major Players: Amazon (AWS), Microsoft (Azure), Google, Meta, Apple

Key Markets: Northern Virginia, Dallas, Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Chicago, Atlanta

Growth: Market predicted to grow from $35.7B (2022) to $76.7B (2027)

Operating in Texas:



Meta (Facebook) - El Paso Data Center

Microsoft Azure - San Antonio Region

Applied Digital - Delta Forge 1

Edge Data Centers

Smaller facilities positioned close to end-users to minimize latency.

Size: Micro to small facilities, often modular/containerized

Ownership: Various (telecom carriers, tower companies, edge specialists)

Use Cases: 5G applications, IoT, real-time analytics, content caching

Characteristics: Low latency (<10ms), distributed locations

Deployment: Cell tower bases, telecommunications offices, enterprise premises

Key Stats: 165,000+ cell towers in US represent potential edge locations

Operating in Texas:



Verizon Edge Facilities

T-Mobile Edge Sites

Amazon Web Services Local Zones



Modular Data Centers

Pre-fabricated, standardized units that can be rapidly deployed.

Size: Compact, standardized modules (e.g., Switch MOD 15: 15x15 feet)

Ownership: Various deployment models

Use Cases: Rapid deployment, temporary needs, edge computing

Characteristics: Quick setup (8-16 weeks), transportable, scalable

Benefits: Reduced deployment time and costs, flexibility

Operating in Texas:



GridFree AI South Dallas One

Switch MOD Deployments



Wholesale Colocation

Large-scale colocation where entire facilities or major portions are leased to single tenants.

Size: Large footprints (floors, buildings)

Ownership: Colo provider owns, hyperscaler or large enterprise leases

Use Cases: Hyperscale expansion, large enterprise deployments

Characteristics: Dedicated space with shared infrastructure benefits

Operating in Texas:



QTS Data Centers Dallas

STACK Infrastructure

Carrier/Telecommunications Data Centers

Facilities owned and operated by telecommunications companies

Size: Various, often integrated with network infrastructure

Ownership: Telecom carriers (Verizon, AT&T, etc.)

Use Cases: Network operations, carrier services, edge computing

Characteristics: Strategic network locations, carrier-specific services

Operating in Texas:

