Quick Reference Guide: Data center types in the United States

This guide covers the primary data center types serving the US market, each designed for specific use cases and operational requirements.
Key Market Statistics (2025)
- Total US Data Centers: 2,396 operational facilities
- Active IT Capacity: 17.2 Gigawatts nationwide
- Market Split: Near parity between hyperscale and colocation capacity
- Geographic Focus: Tier 1 markets dominate hyperscale deployment
Key Texas Market Statistics
- Total Facilities: 387+ data centers from 173+ operators
- Major Markets: Dallas-Fort Worth (highest concentration), Houston, San Antonio, Austin
- Power Advantages: Low electricity costs (~$0.07/kWh for industrial users)
- Renewable Energy: 30% of Texas grid powered by renewables
- Strategic Location: Central US position for national and Latin American connectivity
|Type
|Best For
|Key Advantage
|Primary Consideration
|Enterprise
|Internal IT control
|Complete control
|High capital investment
|Colocation
|Outsourced infrastructure
|Cost efficiency
|Shared environment
|Hyperscale
|Cloud services
|Massive scale
|Limited direct access
|Edge
|Low-latency apps
|Proximity to users
|Limited capacity
|Modular
|Rapid deployment
|Speed to market
|Standardized limitations
Enterprise Data Centers
Private facilities owned and operated by a single organization for their internal IT operations.
- Size: Typically smaller, supporting predictable usage
- Ownership: Organization owns and operates for internal use
- Use Cases: Internal IT workloads, private cloud operations
- Characteristics: Limited scalability, on-premise or off-site locations
Examples: Corporate data centers, government agency facilities
Operating in Texas:
- ExxonMobil Corporate Data Centers - Irving, Texas
- Chevron Phillips Chemical - The Woodlands, Texas
- Dell Technologies - Round Rock, Texas
- AT&T Corporate Data Centers
Colocation (Colo) Data Centers
Multi-tenant facilities where owners rent space, power, and cooling to multiple customers.
- Size: Various sizes, from retail (half-racks) to wholesale (entire floors/buildings)
- Ownership: Data center operator owns facility, customers own equipment
- Use Cases: Businesses outsourcing IT infrastructure, interconnection hubs
- Characteristics: Shared resources, carrier-neutral connectivity, scalable
- Major Players: Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, CoreSite
Benefits: Better scalability, reliability, and cost efficiency than self-hosting
Operating in Texas:
Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex:
- Equinix Dallas (13 locations)
- Digital Realty (12+ locations)
- CyrusOne (5+ locations)
- DataBank (8 locations)
Houston:
- Equinix Houston (HO1-HO3)
- CoreSite Houston
- Digital Realty Houston
San Antonio:
- Stream Data Centers San Antonio III
- CyrusOne Alamo Data Center
Austin:
- Digital Realty Austin
- Flexential Austin
- TierPoint Austin
Hyperscale Data Centers
Massive facilities owned by large tech companies for cloud computing and big data.
- Size: Often over 1 million sq ft (average data center: ~100,000 sq ft)
- Ownership: Built and operated by hyperscale companies
- Use Cases: Cloud platforms, AI training, big data storage, content delivery
- Characteristics: Highly automated, globally distributed, ultra-efficient
- Major Players: Amazon (AWS), Microsoft (Azure), Google, Meta, Apple
- Key Markets: Northern Virginia, Dallas, Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Chicago, Atlanta
- Growth: Market predicted to grow from $35.7B (2022) to $76.7B (2027)
Operating in Texas:
- Meta (Facebook) - El Paso Data Center
- Microsoft Azure - San Antonio Region
- Applied Digital - Delta Forge 1
Edge Data Centers
Smaller facilities positioned close to end-users to minimize latency.
- Size: Micro to small facilities, often modular/containerized
- Ownership: Various (telecom carriers, tower companies, edge specialists)
- Use Cases: 5G applications, IoT, real-time analytics, content caching
- Characteristics: Low latency (<10ms), distributed locations
- Deployment: Cell tower bases, telecommunications offices, enterprise premises
- Key Stats: 165,000+ cell towers in US represent potential edge locations
Operating in Texas:
- Verizon Edge Facilities
- T-Mobile Edge Sites
- Amazon Web Services Local Zones
Modular Data Centers
Pre-fabricated, standardized units that can be rapidly deployed.
- Size: Compact, standardized modules (e.g., Switch MOD 15: 15x15 feet)
- Ownership: Various deployment models
- Use Cases: Rapid deployment, temporary needs, edge computing
- Characteristics: Quick setup (8-16 weeks), transportable, scalable
- Benefits: Reduced deployment time and costs, flexibility
Operating in Texas:
- GridFree AI South Dallas One
- Switch MOD Deployments
Wholesale Colocation
Large-scale colocation where entire facilities or major portions are leased to single tenants.
- Size: Large footprints (floors, buildings)
- Ownership: Colo provider owns, hyperscaler or large enterprise leases
- Use Cases: Hyperscale expansion, large enterprise deployments
- Characteristics: Dedicated space with shared infrastructure benefits
Operating in Texas:
- QTS Data Centers Dallas
- STACK Infrastructure
Carrier/Telecommunications Data Centers
Facilities owned and operated by telecommunications companies
- Size: Various, often integrated with network infrastructure
- Ownership: Telecom carriers (Verizon, AT&T, etc.)
- Use Cases: Network operations, carrier services, edge computing
- Characteristics: Strategic network locations, carrier-specific services
Operating in Texas:
- AT&T Network Operations Centers
- Verizon Switching Centers
CenturyLink (Lumen) Facilities
This article was created by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.