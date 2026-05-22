Powering Data Centers: Utility usage and technology

ELECTRICITY:

2025: Texas data centers collectively use 5-7 times more electricity than the entire City of Waco

By 2030: Data centers will use approximately 195 times more electricity than Waco

Data centers need industrial-grade power infrastructure

Data centers negotiate bulk power rate contracts Power Sources Used by US Data Centers (2025) Natural Gas: 40-42% (largest source) Renewables (Solar/Wind/Hydro): 24% Nuclear: 19-20% Coal: 15-20% Projected Changes by 2030: Natural Gas: Likely to remain dominant short-term but declining percentage Renewables: Expected to grow to 30-40% of mix Nuclear: Significant expansion through SMRs and plant restarts Coal: Continued decline Battery Storage: Exponential growth as costs decrease



WATER:

2025: Texas data centers collectively use 2.5 times more water than the entire City of Waco

By 2030, could use 2.8-15.3 times more water than Waco Usage Type:

Traditional Data Centers: High water consumption through evaporative cooling Modern Closed-Loop Systems: 90% reduction in direct water usage Air Cooling Systems: Minimal direct water use but higher electricity (indirect water use) Immersion Cooling: Emerging technology with 90% water reduction potential



This article was created by a journalist with the assistance of AI.