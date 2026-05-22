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Powering Data Centers: Utility usage and technology

Powering Data Centers
25 News
Powering Data Centers
Posted

ELECTRICITY:

  • 2025: Texas data centers collectively use 5-7 times more electricity than the entire City of Waco
  • By 2030: Data centers will use approximately 195 times more electricity than Waco
  • Data centers need industrial-grade power infrastructure

  • Data centers negotiate bulk power rate contracts

    Power Sources Used by US Data Centers (2025)

    • Natural Gas: 40-42% (largest source)
    • Renewables (Solar/Wind/Hydro): 24%
    • Nuclear: 19-20%
    • Coal: 15-20%

    Projected Changes by 2030:

    • Natural Gas: Likely to remain dominant short-term but declining percentage
    • Renewables: Expected to grow to 30-40% of mix
    • Nuclear: Significant expansion through SMRs and plant restarts
    • Coal: Continued decline
    • Battery Storage: Exponential growth as costs decrease

WATER:

  • 2025: Texas data centers collectively use 2.5 times more water than the entire City of Waco

  • By 2030, could use 2.8-15.3 times more water than Waco

    Usage Type:

    • Traditional Data Centers: High water consumption through evaporative cooling
    • Modern Closed-Loop Systems: 90% reduction in direct water usage
    • Air Cooling Systems: Minimal direct water use but higher electricity (indirect water use)
    • Immersion Cooling: Emerging technology with 90% water reduction potential

This article was created by a journalist with the assistance of AI.

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