HILLSBORO, Texas — Another company is exploring the possibility of building a data center near Hillsboro, shortly after the proposed Provident data center project fell through.

City staff provided an update during Tuesday night's Hillsboro City Council meeting, saying the new potential project remains in the exploration stage.

The company is looking at a specific property outside Hillsboro city limits, according to the city. Because of that, and because the company has not requested anything from Hillsboro, city officials say the project is not currently subject to city regulation.

Officials stressed the proposal is separate from the recently discussed Provident project and, as currently envisioned, would be much smaller.

The update comes after Provident pulled out of its proposed Hillsboro data center deal. Read our previous coverage here, and see our coverage of Provident in the main video player above.

City officials cautioned that the new project should not yet be considered a firm development.

Hillsboro routinely receives inquiries from data center companies interested in the area, but officials said most prospects never make it beyond the exploration or due diligence stages.

According to the city, prospective projects often fall through because companies either fail to secure a land contract or decide not to close on the property after conducting due diligence.