Military use and development of data centers

The U.S. Department of Defense has requested proposals for private AI data center developments on unused land by military bases.
This includes a proposal for Fort Hood.
The 207-acre site with high-voltage power access and strategic location makes it viable for a significant data center development, but success depends heavily on addressing the environmental and operational constraints.
This represents a fundamental shift toward treating data centers as critical military infrastructure, with the Pentagon actively partnering with private industry to build both physical facilities and AI capabilities that support national defense objectives.
Current Military AI Infrastructure
Major Tech Partnerships (2025-2026)
The Pentagon has established significant partnerships with major AI companies for classified operations:
Partner Companies:
- OpenAI - AI models for classified networks
- Google - Cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities
- Microsoft - Azure cloud services and AI tools
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) - Cloud computing infrastructure
- NVIDIA - AI hardware and Nemotron models
- Oracle - Cloud networking and database services
- SpaceX - Satellite communications and infrastructure
- Reflection AI - Open-source AI models
Security Classifications:
- Impact Level 6 (IL6): Classified data processing for cloud-based defense workloads
- Impact Level 7 (IL7): Most stringent security for top secret/critical national security information
- GenAI.mil Platform: 1.3+ million DoD personnel using secure enterprise AI platform
Physical Data Center Development
On-Base Data Centers
Army Enhanced Use Leases (50-year terms):
- Legal Authority: Title 10 U.S. Code, Section 2667
- Private Partnership Model: Developers assume 100% financial risk
- Revenue Sharing: Excess computing power sold on commercial markets
Private-Military Partnerships
Major Developers:
- CyrusOne - Joint venture with KKR and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners
- Armada - $230M Series B funding for modular AI data centers
- $2B valuation
- 540% booking growth (FY2025-2026)
- Focus on remote/contested environments
Strategic Military Programs
Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)
- Mission: Integrate all military branch networks into unified system
- Status: Minimum viable capability achieved (February 2024)
- Current Phase: Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) in March-April 2025
- Challenge: Network connectivity between nodes remains critical bottleneck
AI-First Military Initiative
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Memorandum (January 2026):
- Goal: "America's Military AI Dominance"
- Strategy: "AI-first warfighting force across all components"
- Support: Trump Executive Order removing AI barriers
Specialized Military AI Programs
- Army Data Operation Center (established early 2026)
- GenAI.mil Task Force - Embedding AI personnel in operational units
- Maven AI System - Palantir-developed classification system
- Pentagon AI Acceleration Strategy - Three pillars: warfighting, intelligence, enterprise operations
Operational Applications
Current Military AI Uses:
- Drone Swarms: Coordinated autonomous vehicle operations
- Advanced Simulations: Training and tactical planning
- Real-time Operational Analysis: Battlefield decision support
- Cybersecurity: AI-enhanced network defense (reduced investigation time from 30+ minutes to under 2 minutes)
- Intelligence Processing: Data synthesis and situational awareness
Emerging Capabilities:
- Autonomous Agents: Multi-step task execution
- Hypersonic Defense: Interceptor systems targeting 2027 deployment
- Counter-Drone Technology: $500M Perennial Autonomy contract
- Offensive Cyber Operations: Pentagon task force studying AI hacking tools
Strategic Considerations
National Security Drivers:
- China Competition: AI leadership race driving military investment
- Supply Chain Security: Excluding certain companies (e.g., Anthropic) due to policy disagreements
- Domestic Infrastructure: Emphasis on U.S.-controlled AI capabilities
Technology Trends:
- Modular Design: Deployable data centers for remote/contested environments
- Edge Computing: Neuromorphic processors for on-sensor processing
- Open Source Models: Reducing vendor lock-in through inspectable AI systems
- Hybrid Cloud: Combining classified and commercial infrastructure
This article was created by a journalist with the assistance of AI.