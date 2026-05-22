Military use and development of data centers

The U.S. Department of Defense has requested proposals for private AI data center developments on unused land by military bases.

This includes a proposal for Fort Hood.

The 207-acre site with high-voltage power access and strategic location makes it viable for a significant data center development, but success depends heavily on addressing the environmental and operational constraints.

This represents a fundamental shift toward treating data centers as critical military infrastructure, with the Pentagon actively partnering with private industry to build both physical facilities and AI capabilities that support national defense objectives.

Current Military AI Infrastructure

Major Tech Partnerships (2025-2026)

The Pentagon has established significant partnerships with major AI companies for classified operations:

Partner Companies:

OpenAI - AI models for classified networks

Google - Cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities

Microsoft - Azure cloud services and AI tools

Amazon Web Services (AWS) - Cloud computing infrastructure

NVIDIA - AI hardware and Nemotron models

Oracle - Cloud networking and database services

SpaceX - Satellite communications and infrastructure

Reflection AI - Open-source AI models

Security Classifications:

Impact Level 6 (IL6): Classified data processing for cloud-based defense workloads

Impact Level 7 (IL7): Most stringent security for top secret/critical national security information

GenAI.mil Platform: 1.3+ million DoD personnel using secure enterprise AI platform

Physical Data Center Development

On-Base Data Centers

Army Enhanced Use Leases (50-year terms):

Legal Authority: Title 10 U.S. Code, Section 2667

Private Partnership Model: Developers assume 100% financial risk

Revenue Sharing: Excess computing power sold on commercial markets

Private-Military Partnerships

Major Developers:

CyrusOne - Joint venture with KKR and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners

Armada - $230M Series B funding for modular AI data centers

$2B valuation 540% booking growth (FY2025-2026) Focus on remote/contested environments



Strategic Military Programs

Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)

Mission: Integrate all military branch networks into unified system

Status: Minimum viable capability achieved (February 2024)

Current Phase: Project Convergence Capstone 5 (PC-C5) in March-April 2025

Challenge: Network connectivity between nodes remains critical bottleneck

AI-First Military Initiative

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Memorandum (January 2026):

Goal: "America's Military AI Dominance"

Strategy: "AI-first warfighting force across all components"

Support: Trump Executive Order removing AI barriers

Specialized Military AI Programs

Army Data Operation Center (established early 2026)

GenAI.mil Task Force - Embedding AI personnel in operational units

Maven AI System - Palantir-developed classification system

Pentagon AI Acceleration Strategy - Three pillars: warfighting, intelligence, enterprise operations

Operational Applications

Current Military AI Uses:

Drone Swarms: Coordinated autonomous vehicle operations

Advanced Simulations: Training and tactical planning

Real-time Operational Analysis: Battlefield decision support

Cybersecurity: AI-enhanced network defense (reduced investigation time from 30+ minutes to under 2 minutes)

Intelligence Processing: Data synthesis and situational awareness

Emerging Capabilities:

Autonomous Agents: Multi-step task execution

Hypersonic Defense: Interceptor systems targeting 2027 deployment

Counter-Drone Technology: $500M Perennial Autonomy contract

Offensive Cyber Operations: Pentagon task force studying AI hacking tools

Strategic Considerations

National Security Drivers:

China Competition: AI leadership race driving military investment

Supply Chain Security: Excluding certain companies (e.g., Anthropic) due to policy disagreements

Domestic Infrastructure: Emphasis on U.S.-controlled AI capabilities

Technology Trends:

Modular Design: Deployable data centers for remote/contested environments

Edge Computing: Neuromorphic processors for on-sensor processing

Open Source Models: Reducing vendor lock-in through inspectable AI systems

Hybrid Cloud: Combining classified and commercial infrastructure



This article was created by a journalist with the assistance of AI.