Gov. Abbott orders data center audit before grid connection approval

TEXAS (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott ordered a comprehensive audit of all data centers seeking connection to the Texas power grid Monday, requiring state regulators to complete the review before approving any new projects.

According to the governor's office, ERCOT faces connection requests totaling more than 474 gigawatts — five times Texas' record peak electricity demand. About 90% of those requests come from data centers.

"Our top priority is to protect Texans' safety and quality of life," Abbott said. "Simply put, Texans must come first."

The audit requires data centers to disclose financial assistance received, power sourcing plans, water usage, community impact measures and ownership details. Any project failing to meet requirements will be denied grid access.

The review must be completed before projects can advance through ERCOT's interconnection process.

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