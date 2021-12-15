'Dangerous' Texas man at-large, sentenced for trafficking 16-year-old runaway girl

A "dangerous" Texas man is at large after he was convicted for forcing a runaway teenage girl into prostitution, announced the Harris County District Attorney's office.

DeAundric Jaquay Dorsey, 33, was convicted after a three-day trial and sentenced to 40 years in prison. Houston officials said he is now on the run. Prosecutors said the Houston man forced a 16-year-old runaway into prostitution on the Bissonnet strip, and repeatedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t have sex for money.

“He repeatedly forced a minor to have sex with strangers for money, and anyone who does that deserves decades in prison,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Somebody out there knows where he is hiding, and could collect a reward for doing the right thing.”

The teen said she eventually escaped long enough to borrow a cell phone and call her mother. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case after her mother made the call arrested Dorsey, according to the DA.

“He is a dangerous pimp and now he is somewhere in the wind,” Assistant District Attorney Kenisha Day said. “When the victim showed up to testify, you could just see that he knew he was going to prison.”

Court records show that prosecutors had requested that Dorsey be held without bond pending trial; he was presented as a flight risk and a danger to the Harris County community and the trafficking victim, according to the District Attorney's office.

However, District Judge DaSean Jones had Dorsey released on bond, and the defendant didn’t come back to court after the first day of his trial.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS for a reward of up to $5,000 if Dorsey is taken back into custody.