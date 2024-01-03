Come on out for the 2024 Mid-Tex Farm & Ranch Show this January 9th and 10th!

It might be the middle of winter right now, but farmers and ranchers know it’s time to start preparing for the new production year.

That’s why the greater Waco Chamber’s annual Mid-Tex Farm & Ranch Show has returned!

Tuesday, January 9th and Wednesday the 10th at the Extracto Events Center BASE facility in Waco.

Central Texas farmers and ranchers can browse the latest farm and ranch equipment and attend classes provided by the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

The best part is admission is free to the public!

Want more information? Visit the Waco Chamber of Commerce's website here.