College Station Police investigating shooting at John Crompton Park

The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at John Crompton Park Tuesday evening.
Officials say one person has been transported to a local hospital as a result of the shooting.
The city park is located near Marion Pugh Drive and Holleman Drive and is taped up with investigators on the scene now. Officers are also investigating near Campus Crossing Apartments.
Anyone with information about the incident can call (979) 764-3600.
