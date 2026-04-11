College Station High School boys soccer team falls to Walnut Grove in its first state championship appearance

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KRHD) — The College Station High School boys soccer team fell just short in the state championship, losing to Walnut Grove two-nil at Birkelbach Field.

CSHS Soccer State Championship

It was the first time the team reached the championship game, building excitement for next year after starting as the four seed in the tournament.

The Cougars struggled to maintain possession against an empowering defense. The game stayed tied until College Station gave up a goal in the first half on a free-kick ricochet.

Walnut Grove scored a second goal in the second half, which proved to be enough as the Cougars could not find consistent opportunities. Despite the loss, players are using it as motivation to come back stronger.

"It's one of the big things we talk about each year about leaving a legacy, trying to make history and this senior class just made a bunch of history and it's gonna be hard for this next class to top them up, but I'm along for the ride if we can," Chad Peevey said.

Even in a loss, the College Station community made sure to show up for their team. Fans in purple filled the visiting stands, supporting their team until the end.

"About next year because I think it's not, it's not the last time we're going to make it here. We got, I got two more years as a captain. This team, it's the same thing next year and it's going to be the same thing the year after next year. So I mean we're, we're still hungry. It doesn't mean we're sad. We're not going to look down. We're not going to be negative about each other," player Tomas Dominguez said.

With 11 seniors on the roster, Peevey and the rest of the team will have to reload for another chance next season.

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