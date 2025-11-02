Clyde Hart former Baylor track coach dies at 91

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Clyde Hart, the coach who led Baylor University’s track and field program for more than five decades, died Saturday in Waco after a battle with cancer. He was 91.

Hart served as Baylor’s head track coach from 1963 to 2005 and as director of track and field until retiring in 2019. During his career, he coached 34 national champions, 566 All-American performances and nine Olympians who earned 17 Olympic medals, including sprinters Michael Johnson and Jeremy Wariner.

The two-time USA Track & Field Nike Coach of the Year was a member of the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and the USA Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame, among others.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

