Clifton Volunteer Fire Department responds to morning house fire

The Clifton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning.

Clifton Police said Officer Don Barron and Interim Police Chief Gage Guinn responded at about 6:24 a.m. to the house fire located at the 300 block of South Avenue D. Officers safely located both occupants of the home outside.

"When officers arrived on the scene, the front of the residence was fully engulfed," said Clifton Police.

The Clifton Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire, assisted by the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department.

"Officers checked the surrounding structures and confirmed no animals were inside as well," said Clifton police. "North Bosque EMS out of Clifton also responded as a precautionary measure."

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Bosque County Office Of Emergency Management Fire Marshal Kirk Turner.