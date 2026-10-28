City of Waco volunteers help build Habitat home for local mother of three

WACO, Texas — A Waco mother and her three children are getting closer to moving into a new home, with help this week from City of Waco volunteers and Waco Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers are joining future homeowner Estefania Castro to build the exterior of her new home at 1905 S. 21st Street as part of Habitat’s annual Raise the Roof project.

The home is being constructed during the week of Oct. 26-30.

Funding for the project was donated by Diana Ward, the Waco Convention Center and the Waco Association of Realtors.

Castro works as a cook for Heart of Texas Behavioral Network.

For the past 18 months, she has been working toward completing the 300 hours of sweat equity required through Waco Habitat’s partnership housing program.

That work includes helping build other Habitat homes and completing New Homeowners College courses.

Once completed, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home will be purchased by Castro at cost through a zero-interest mortgage provided by Waco Habitat for Humanity.

This year marks the 23rd Raise the Roof project and the 25th home built through the partnership between Waco Habitat, the City of Waco and local donors.

The first Raise the Roof project was held in 1999.

Waco Habitat for Humanity says it has built 192 new homes and repaired more than 750 owner-occupied homes in McLennan County since 1986.