City of Mexia breaks ground on first splashpad, planning further park improvements in 2021

The city of Mexia broke ground today, June 18, in Hughes City Park for the city's first splashpad.

The $325,000 splashpad and facility will be complete in three to four months and will include a belle tower, shower tower and water jets for the community to enjoy.

The groundbreaking event was consolidated with Juneteenth activities and was symbolic of the city's investment in it's future, according to Mexia Mayor Geary Smith.

"Juneteenth celebrates freedom," said Smith. "In my mind, the freedom to enjoy our leisure time at a public facility, is a fundamental demonstration of the greatness of our community and our willingness to invest in the future. This facility will be one more reason Mexia is a 'great place to live', both now, and in the future."

Mexia is also investing and continuing work on the $2.25 million Sports Complex after weeks of heavy rain and has $2.8 million set aside for park improvements that will be made by end of 2021.