City of Hillsboro confirms opening date for new Waffle House location

HILLSBORO, Texas — After months of anticipation, Hillsboro is set to welcome a new Waffle House. City officials confirmed with 25News that the restaurant will officially open its doors Monday, August 17.

The grand opening marks another step in the city's effort to transform the former outlet mall into a new commercial development. The city has been working with developer Glaser Retail Partners on the redevelopment, which includes new restaurants, retail and other businesses.

The former outlet mall was demolished in 2025 after years of decline. Hillsboro officials have described the redevelopment as a long-term effort to bring new businesses, jobs and visitors to the area. The city's zoning regulations specifically created an Outlet Mall Redevelopment Overlay District to allow for a mix of commercial, retail and other uses at the site.

Waffle House is among the first major national restaurant chains to arrive as part of the redevelopment. For now, the Hillsboro restaurant will be the only Waffle House in Central Texas. However, that distinction may not last long.

Waco officials have confirmed plans for Waffle House locations in the city. The chain is in the process of finalizing plans for a Waco location with additional locations also being considered.

Hillsboro's restaurant growth isn't stopping with Waffle House. A new Panda Express is also preparing to open at the redevelopment site. The restaurant is scheduled to open August 20, giving residents another new fast-food option just days after Waffle House opens.