The China Spring ISD Board of Trustees approved Dr. Leslie Smith as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools during its regular meeting on Nov. 16, 2026.

Smith brings 20 years of experience in education to the role, including 10 years with China Spring ISD and eight years on the district's administrative team. According to the district, her career has been shaped by classroom experience, campus leadership and district-level administration. Over the past 10 years at China Spring ISD, she has worked at the campus and central administration levels, gaining experience across many areas of the district.

"The China Spring ISD Board is excited to continue working with Dr. Smith, and we are confident in her ability to continue moving China Spring ISD forward in a positive direction. Over the past 10 years, she has taken on a variety of roles and helped lead important work across our district. We have already seen the difference her work has made for our students, staff and schools," said Board President Jeff Bradburn.

State law requires a 21-day waiting period before the Board of Trustees can officially vote to hire the superintendent. Following the required waiting period, the Board is expected to take formal action on Smith's appointment.

A career across the classroom, campus and district

Smith began her career as a middle school math teacher at Irving ISD. After six years teaching in schools across Central Texas, she moved into school administration, serving as an assistant principal at Midway ISD and later as assistant principal at China Spring Elementary School.

She went on to serve China Spring ISD as director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment and executive director of Human Resources before becoming assistant superintendent. In that role, she oversaw employee relations, personnel, recruitment and hiring, Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment, and the Teacher Incentive Allotment program. During the 2026-27 school year, Smith was appointed deputy superintendent of leadership.

Smith graduated from Abilene Christian University with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies. She earned a master's degree in educational administration from the University of Texas at Tyler and a doctorate in educational leadership from Tarleton State University.

Initiatives that supported teachers and students

During her time at China Spring ISD, Smith has helped develop and lead several initiatives that have supported teachers, strengthened district operations and expanded opportunities for students.

She established the district's Human Resources department, which has grown to support roughly 400 employees, and helped establish China Spring ISD's Teacher Incentive Allotment program.

Smith also played a key role in supporting the district during the COVID-19 pandemic. She oversaw the district's online school and worked with teachers to develop curriculum and student work while providing support as educators navigated the challenges of teaching during the pandemic.

In 2021, Smith led China Spring ISD's implementation of the House Bill 3 Reading Academies initiative, a required 60-hour training program for kindergarten through third-grade teachers. She helped organize and implement the training, reviewed teacher artifacts and developed resources to support teachers as they completed the program.

Smith has also worked to create opportunities for educators to pursue advanced professional learning. She established cohorts to support teachers pursuing National Board Certification, collaborated with other districts and helped provide resources and support throughout the process. Four China Spring ISD teachers have earned National Board Certification through these efforts.

Roots in the Central Texas community

Smith's connection to the Central Texas community extends beyond her professional work. She and her husband, Cory, have been married for 29 years and have two children, Kimberlyn Hugghins and Jace Smith. Hugghins is a teacher at China Spring Middle School, and Jace is pursuing a career in firefighting.

Smith is active in the Waco community through her involvement in ministry and nonprofit work. Her community service has included missionary work with Kingdom Expansion, serving as a volunteer women's and children's pastor, and most recently serving as a shepherd at Renovation Church.

She is also a member of the Texas Association of School Administrators, Texas Association of School Personnel Administrators and Texas Association of School Business Officials.

