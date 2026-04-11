Chilifest's Saturday events canceled due to weather conditions

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Saturday's events for the Chilifest Music Festival have been canceled, as announced by the organization.

The cancellation of Saturday's events are due to the extreme mud conditions from Friday's weather.

The organization released a statement saying:

"Statement from Chilifest Music Festival Organizers, in coordination with Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, the Burleson County Judge, Chilifest traffic and safety personnel, and local first responders.

We are deeply saddened to announce that the Saturday, April 11, 2026 portion of Chilifest has been cancelled.

Chilifest, Inc., along with the support and recommendation of the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, the Burleson County Judge, local first responders, and Chilifest’s coordinator of traffic and safety, have determined that the extreme mud conditions from Friday’s weather and rain event have made it impossible for EMS, fire departments, and emergency services to access the venue safely. Additionally, the unprecedented mud conditions have made it impossible to access the parking areas, ride share location and to provide ingress and egress of the event. Chilifest has no choice but to cancel the remainder of the festival.

The heavy mud tracked onto FM 60, requiring the temporary closure of the highway for public safety. After direct consultation with authorities, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to prioritize the safety of our attendees, artists, staff, volunteers, and the broader community above all else.

We are grateful that Friday’s events were able to proceed successfully thanks to the hard work of our security team, first responders, law enforcement partners, staff, and volunteers. Chilifest has always been about community, music, and supporting local charities and non-profits in the Brazos Valley, and we thank everyone who joined us for what was a memorable day.

Chilifest is working on all event contingencies regarding ticket holders, artists, vendors and others committed to the event. Please monitor our official website (chilifest.org), and social channels for updates.

We sincerely apologize for the disappointment this causes and appreciate your understanding as we put safety first. We look forward to welcoming you back stronger than ever for Chilifest 2027.

Thank you,

Chilifest, Inc."

