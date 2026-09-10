ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — A child riding an e-bike to school was struck by a car Thursday morning at the intersection of West Tate Avenue and South Old Robinson Road in Robinson, according to police.

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Child riding an e-bike to school was hit by a car in Robinson

Robinson Police Chief Larry Adams said officers received a 911 call around 8 a.m. reporting the crash.

"The student on the e-bike was actually headed to school. Attempting to turn here on Tate, and at the same time a vehicle was turning," Adams said.

ROBINSON POLICE DEPT.

The student suffered minor injuries and was taken for further evaluation by a parent.

"Luckily the student only sustained minor injuries to his leg, the parent did arrive on scene and transported them for further medical evaluation," Adams said.

Neighbors say the crash highlights what they see as a fast-growing problem with e-bike safety in the area.

"I do see a lot of kids through the neighborhood riding without helmets on their e-bikes, and it just scares me," Erica Hernandez said.

"They're everywhere, you see a lot of kids having them now, so gotta be very careful. I see them every day when I'm doing my pool route," Ronnie Coronado said.

Adams said the department received several calls from concerned neighbors about e-bikes over the summer, but this is the first reported accident.

"We hope to use this as a learning experience to everybody that owns an e-bike out there," Adams said.

Adams said it is important for parents to talk with their children about the rules of the road. You can take a look here at the safety requirements below.

ROBINSON POLICE DEPARTMENT

To see if this is part of a larger trend, I reached out to the Department of Public Safety for comment.

"E-bikes are a growing concern for public safety because they put the operator at risk—mainly because they’re not following the appropriate rules," said Sergeant Ryan Howard.

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