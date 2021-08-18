Chief Deputy John Pollock's service record shows over 2,600 hours of training

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — As KRHD 25 previously reported, the Burleson County Chief Deputy, John Pollock, is currently hospitalized after being shot in the face during a standoff Tuesday evening.

"We're asking for prayers," said Sheriff Hermes about his chief deputy's condition.

Chief Deputy Pollock has served as a peace officer for over 27 years across the Brazos Valley.

For 26 of those years, he served the Brazos County Sheriff's Office as both a police officer and a jailer.

Chief Deputy Pollock had clocked in over 2,600 hours of training courses, according to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Records show he had taken various courses in 2021 as well, including mental health training for jailers, advanced human trafficking, and informed response - sexual assault and violence.

"Not a better Texas Law Man you can find," said James Napolitano via Facebook, former chief of police for the Montgomery Police Department.

Sheriff Hermes asks the community to pray for his deputy's quick recovery and family, and for Texas law enforcement that is still working on the investigation.

