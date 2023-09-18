Charges against Fort Cavazos colonel withdrawn and dismissed

UPDATE (9/18)

On Monday, Sept. 11, Commanding General of the Fort Cavazos III Armored Corps withdrew and dismissed Charge I and its two specifications, violations of Article 120, UMCJ (abusive sexual contact), against Col. John Meredith.

According to LTC Tania P. Donovan, the remaining charge is two specifications of conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, in violation of Article 133.

"The decision was based on an assessment of multiple factors including a careful consideration of the current evidence, the interests of justice, input from the alleged victim, and preservation of good order and discipline," Donovan said.

The decision was made in coordination and consultation with the Office of Special Trial Counsel, which included an assessment by an OSTC civilian expert who is a seasoned prosecutor with decades of experience prosecuting sexual assault in the civilian criminal justice system.

"III Armored Corps is committed to achieving the highest standard of justice in this and every case for all parties," Donovan said.

25 News will continue to provide updates and additional details as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY (5/19)

Col. John Meredith of Fort Cavazos was arraigned on Monday on two counts of abusive sexual contact and two counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer, according to Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra, spokewoman for the 1st Cavalry Division.

Stars and Stripes says that Meredith is accused of going to the home of the victim in this case, who is a civilian, on July 23, where he made unwanted sexual advances towards her while her husband was away at training.

Meredith pleaded not guilty to the charges, and he now faces a court-martial set for August 14.

The abusive sexual contact charge comes with a maximum prison sentence of seven years, according to the Army judge's manual.