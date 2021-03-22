Central Texas VA offering COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans of all ages

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is offering COVID-19 vaccines to all enrolled/eligible veterans of any age.

The Central Texas VA said the vaccine type varies from location to location.

Vaccinations available through the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System are also only for enrolled/eligible veterans at this time.

Veterans must bring their VA ID to verify VA enrollment/eligibility, the Central Texas VA said.

Veterans will be vaccinated based upon vaccine availability.

You may experience fluctuating wait times based upon demand.

The locations and times are:

Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center

1901 Veterans Memorial Drive, Temple, TX 76504

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

Austin Outpatient Clinic

7901 Metropolis Drive, Austin, TX 78744

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

Doris Miller Veterans’ Medical Center

4800 Memorial Drive, Building 6, Waco, TX 76711

Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted.

The Central Texas VA said most common side effects for the COVID-19 vaccines are injection site pain, fatigue, and headache. Any side effects usually disappear within 48 hours.

Clinical staff are available for assistance throughout the vaccination process.

