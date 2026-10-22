Central Texas Republicans weigh in on Trump's last-minute shift to Corpus Christi

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — President Donald Trump has canceled a planned visit to Waco just days after announcing a trip to Central Texas to rally voters and support Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race. Trump will now head to Corpus Christi instead.

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Trump cancels Waco rally, redirects to Corpus Christi

State Representative Pat Curry said the news was a letdown for local supporters.

"I was disappointed for us because we had thousands of people sign up," Curry said.

Congressman Pete Sessions explained the reasoning behind the change.

"Well, essentially, what's happened in Central Texas is turning out to vote. And so there's a greater likelihood of helping in an area that does not have quite the same turnout," Sessions said.

Both Sessions and Curry called the cancellation discouraging news for Central Texas Republicans, but said they weren't caught off guard.

"I guessed that he was going to do that, and the reason why is because the valley is a dogfight right now," Curry said. "We need the support down there."

Sessions said that while Republican turnout remains high at the polls in Central Texas, the sudden cancellation could still leave a lasting impact.

"I think there will be some effect, and there's our hope that still Republican voters would want to come and would want to see what this is about, and it certainly is one of those factors that comes with the disappointment of not having the president here," Sessions said.

The location for Trump's event in Corpus Christi has not been announced yet. Doors are scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m., with Trump set to appear at 2 p.m.

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