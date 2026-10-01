Central Texas officials urge residents to prepare for heavy rains

BELTON, Texas — As heavy rain raises the risk of flooding across Central Texas, emergency officials are encouraging residents to make a plan, stay informed, and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Dorothy Kirtley, who has lived in Texas for more than 42 years, said she wants people to know what to do and where to go during a flood.

“Put it on the radio, put it on social media. Most of us are on social media. Put it on TV. Do what you gotta do. Let people know,” Kirtley said.

The City of Killeen's communications director says agencies work together before severe weather strikes to prepare resources and respond to emergencies.

Officials say crews regularly monitor areas known for drainage problems and watch road conditions during periods of heavy rain.

Residents can sign up through their counties to receive weather and emergency alerts by text message, email, phone call, and other notification systems.

First responders also monitor low-lying areas throughout Bell County for flooding concerns.

“When flooding occurs, we contact our Bell County Road and Bridge [Department] and also the Texas Department of Transportation to provide barricades to help divert traffic so people don't go over low-level areas that we know of,” Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Cliff Cole said.

Cole said drivers should never attempt to cross flooded roads and should not drive around barricades. Vehicles can stall or be swept away by moving water.

Officials say emergency response efforts increase based on the severity of a storm and the threat to lives or property.

“When the conditions create a threat that basically harms life safety or property, that's when we tend to activate the appropriate emergency parts of our operations to increase safety,” Torrie Bethany, City of Killeen communications director, said.

Emergency officials also recommend having an evacuation plan and a go-bag prepared in case residents need to leave quickly.

“Oh, I have bags packed, stuff ready so that I can just up and go and drive where I need to go,” Kirtley said.

Officials say preparedness, staying informed, and following road closures can help keep residents safe during severe weather and flooding events.

You can sign up for text and phone alerts here: https://ctcog.org/everbridge-sign-up-links/

For the City of Killeen, you can sign up here: https://www.killeentexas.gov/portal?portalpage=notifications?tab=alerts

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

