Central Texas is more than a red stronghold; Baylor professor explains why swing voters matter this midterm

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — With Election Day approaching, a Baylor University political science professor says Central Texas voters could play a significant role in determining the outcome of several close statewide races.

Patrick Flavin, a political science professor at Baylor, says the level of interest and uncertainty surrounding this election cycle is unlike anything he has seen since arriving in Texas.

"I've been in Texas since 2010 and it's never been sort of this level of hype and uncertainty about what's gonna happen, so it's exciting," Flavin said.

Flavin says competitive races — including Ken Paxton versus James Talarico for U.S. Senate — are shattering voting records, and he believes the state could be on track for historic midterm turnout.

"I think there's a very real possibility of Texas having the highest midterm voter turnout rate that we've had in recent history," Flavin said.

While Flavin expects election night attention to focus on major metropolitan areas like the Dallas and Houston suburbs, he says Central Texas should not be overlooked.

"Texas Republican statewide candidates typically build up their margins by relying on rural voters and relying on winning them by a decisive margin... Central Texas is sort of a mix of cities like Waco, but also there's rural pockets as well," Flavin said.

Flavin says that while the majority of Central Texas votes Republican, this election is generating Democratic enthusiasm that could influence the outcome.

"Just like in other areas around the state, there are a good number of voters, maybe more than a typical midterm election, who seem to be up for grabs. I'd say here in Central Texas, there are swing voters and they're gonna play an important role in an election where we're gonna have several very close statewide elections," Flavin said.

Flavin is urging Central Texans to make their voices heard before polls close.

"Every vote is really gonna make a difference in deciding the outcome of these elections and so that's where Central Texans can play an important role," Flavin said.

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