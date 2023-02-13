Central Texas boy raising money for American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challange

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Central Texas boy is raising money for the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge.

Ryan Ragsdale, 8, is a second grader from West Elementary School.

This is Ragsdale's third year doing this.

Last year, he raised over $3,000.

This year, his goal is $3,500.

He is now painting rocks and collecting toys to sell.

"Shen somebody buys something, I'm going to tell them a joke because laughing is good for the heart," Ragsdale told 25 News.

Anyone interested can donate toys or money to the cause.

Ragsdale's deadline is Friday, February 17, 2023.

To donate online, click here.