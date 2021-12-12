Watch
Car that plunged into Niagara River appears to have gone over American Falls

Ryan Arbogast
Posted at 3:13 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 16:13:24-05

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A car that plunged into the Niagara River near the brink of the American Falls on Wednesday now appears to have gone over the falls.

Crews were working on ways to remove the car from the river.

A woman in her late 60s drove her car into the river and subsequently died.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to New York State Park Police to get clarification on the whereabouts of the car, we've yet to hear back.

