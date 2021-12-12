Car that plunged into Niagara River appears to have gone over American Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A car that plunged into the Niagara River near the brink of the American Falls on Wednesday now appears to have gone over the falls.

Remember the car that plunged into Niagara Falls on Wednesday? It’s gone. @WKBW has reached out to police and park officials to find out if it was safely removed, or wind gusts as high as 75mph last night were enough to send it crashing over the falls. pic.twitter.com/jWZ4eBcOgN — Ryan Clarke Arbogast (@ryanarbogastTV) December 12, 2021

Crews were working on ways to remove the car from the river.

A woman in her late 60s drove her car into the river and subsequently died.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to New York State Park Police to get clarification on the whereabouts of the car, we've yet to hear back.